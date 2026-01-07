Good Morning, Las Vegas: Fight for safer roadways in our community continues into new year

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are a week into the new year, and it has been a busy one.

Multiple cases we've been following are still making developments, such as the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run set to return to court today.

Even in the new year, we are still seeing a troubling trend of deadly incidents on our roadways, and we're looking into what authorities are doing to keep the community safe.

But first, you might want to enjoy the weather today because Thursday will bring the chills.

We have been anticipating some breezes in the valley as we got closer to the weekend, but now it looks like we will have twice what we expected.

We do also have a chance of showers on Thursday, and once that clears out, winds of up to 40 mph will move in.

Continuing coverage: Stats showing increasing trend in fatal crashes on our roadways

Just a week into 2026 and we've already seen multiple crashes claim lives on Southern Nevada roads.

Metro statistics show a troubling upward trend in fatal crashes that increased last year.

Anyssa Bohanan reports from Spring Valley with more on those numbers and what's being done to help keep our streets safe.

Looking ahead: Suspect in stolen construction vehicle that led to shooting to appear in court

The suspect in a stolen front loader incident that injured three people is scheduled to appear in Henderson Justice Court this morning.

Juan Huriel Rincon Carreno missed his previous hearing because he was hospitalized after officers shot him Sunday on Water Street.

Henderson police say he tried to run over officers with a construction vehicle multiple times.

Two officers also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in that incident.

The officers have been placed on routine administrative leave during the investigation.

Henderson police share new details on Water Street shooting

Following up: Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 12-year-old returns to court

The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Cristofer Suarez is due in court for a preliminary hearing.

Police say Suarez was crossing in an implied crosswalk within an active school zone near Owens and 21st Street when Oh'Ryan Brooks hit him with a white Mitsubishi SUV on Oct. 3. Police say Brooks told officers he had vaped THC that morning while getting his kids ready for school.

Brooks is facing charges, including DUI resulting in death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

During Brooks's first court appearance, Suarez's mother confronted him and expressed the pain being felt by her family: