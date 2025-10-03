Good Morning, Las Vegas: Federal shutdown continues, MammoVan celebrates milestone

KTNV — Friday marks a third day of the federal government shutdown, and we're looking at the likelihood of the Senate reaching an agreement today.

We're also talking about a community staple that has been helping women throughout the valley screen for breast cancer for the past 25 years.

Dry weather in Southern Nevada this week. An area of low pressure will move into the region on Friday, bringing very strong winds and cooler air.

Gusts around 35 mph in the valley and gusts up to 50 mph in the Spring Mountains.

Less wind and cooler temperatures this weekend, with highs reaching into the low 80s.

Warmer temperatures return next week. Overnight lows will dip into low to mid 60s.

Day 3 of the Federal Government Shutdown

This morning, the Senate will try for a fourth time to pass the same spending bill, though it's likely to fail again. Republicans and Democrats can't seem to agree on how to fund the federal government. Until they do, it will remain closed, and Americans will continue to be affected.

If today's vote fails, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he'll hold another one Monday on the same funding bill. Democrats say they don't want to keep voting on the same legislation. They want to negotiate changes. They say their primary goal is to stop healthcare premiums from going up for people on Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act.

VIDEO | Steve Sebelius explains the main issue dividing Democrats and Republicans over the government shutdown

Happening today: Mammovan celebrates 25 years of bringing breast cancer screenings to communities

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and this morning we're giving you a look at a unique program that's been on the road for 25 years, stressing the importance of early detection.

The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan brings life-saving screenings to women across the state.

Hailey Gravitt shows us how the program is marking 25 years and how leaders are getting the van on the road this morning.

MammoVan marking 25 years of screenings

Following up on the destination-wide Fabulous 5-Day sale

We're getting our first look at some of the numbers from the LVCVA's "Fabulous 5-Day Sale," and as far as some early indicators go, the promotion was a success.

Officials say website traffic on VisitLasVegas.com was nearly four times higher than usual. Referrals from the sales page to resort booking engines jumped nearly 120 times a normal week this year.

As far as what that means in terms of actual dollars, tourism officials say we'll have to wait and see. The LVCVA said it'll work with resort partners to measure the sale's full economic impact.

Smooth sailing on the major freeways but we do see a few surface street crashes around the valley. However, at this time, we don't see them having any major impacts on your morning drive.