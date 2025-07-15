Good Morning, Las Vegas: Fatal shooting overnight, Henderson to swear in new police chief today

We have new details about a shooting we first told you about last night, as well as a new shooting that happened overnight.

Plus, a Boulder Highway crash might affect your morning commute this Tuesday.

Breaking overnight: Shooting kills one, injures another in east Las Vegas

Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight in the 3900 block of Mountain Vista Street.

LVMPD Lt. Steven Ryback said neighbors called 911 reporting gunshots inside a home. When officers arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital where one was pronounced dead.

Ryback said this appears to be a domestic dispute, and there is no further threat to the public.

[FULL PRESSER] East Las Vegas shooting kills one, injures another

Happening today: Henderson swearing in new police chief

Today, Reggie Rader will officially be sworn in as the new Henderson Police Chief. He started with the Henderson Police Department on July 7.

Rader is a former Metro deputy chief with three decades of experience.

He said one of the first things he wants to focus on as Henderson's police chief is filling vacant positions in the police department and boost employee morale.

His new role comes after former Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick was terminated from her position with the department.

Since then, Chadwick has announced she is running for Henderson mayor. Chadwick said she doesn't consider herself a politician, rather a public servant dedicated to serving the Henderson community.

Watch all that Rader had to say when he was officially introduced as Henderson's new police chief:

[FULL PRESSER] Henderson introduces new police chief, Reggie Rader

New details: Police searching for suspect in fatal northwest valley shooting

A man is dead, and police are still searching for a suspect in the northwest valley near Tenaya Way.

Shots were reported just after 9 p.m. Monday.

Moments later, someone called 911 saying a man was down suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, police say, was in his early 20s and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Metro's Homicide Unit, or to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers.

[FULL PRESSER] Police searching for suspect in fatal northwest valley shooting

An earlier crash on Boulder Highway at Desert Inn is causing some traffic backups, though it looks like the crash has cleared. With that in mind, allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning.

Windy today as an area of low pressure moves across the Pacific Northwest. Gusts around 30 mph of the southwest. This will increase fire danger and a Red Flag Warning for Lincoln and Nye counties will be in effect starting Tuesday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

High temps will be above average, but below record levels on Tuesday.