Good Morning, Las Vegas: Eyes of Raider Nation looking ahead to first round of NFL Draft

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Draft Day.

It feels like we've been talking about this day for months, and it is finally here. The Las Vegas Raiders are set to kick off the 2026 NFL Draft with a first overall pick, and we have Sports Reporter Alex Eschelman in Pittsburgh to catch all the action.

But before we get into that excitement just hours away, for those of us here at home, we are looking at a calmer day today ahead of a windy weekend.

Justin Bruce has a look at the forecast as we start making those weekend plans:

Calmer Today, Windy This Weekend

Ahead today: NFL Draft set to kick off with historic Las Vegas Raiders pick

We are just hours away from the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh.

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to make a historic first overall pick.

Many NFL analysts expect the team to select Indiana's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Raider Nation has taken over Steeler Country, eager to see if the selection marks a turning point for the Silver and Black.

Channel 13 is your home for continuing coverage of the three-day event.

You can catch our pre-draft coverage starting at 4:30 p.m., then stay tuned for ABC's live coverage of Round 1 starting at 5 p.m.

Black Hole hype in Pittsburgh ahead of Raiders' Round 1 pick

In the community: Mayor Berkley charts course for Las Vegas's future

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley is promising big changes for the city.

She delivered her second State of the City address last night.

The mayor outlined new plans to tackle homelessness and a growing housing shortage. She says the city plans to build nearly 400 new homes downtown using the former Grant Sawyer building and Cashman Center sites.

Berkley also said the city will send therapists and medical professionals to help people living on the streets, rather than leaving the problem primarily to police.

She vowed not to let Las Vegas resemble cities in California, notorious for encampments.

Berkley charts course for Las Vegas's future

Developing in national news: Senate passes budget plan for ICE and Border Patrol in bid to reopen DHS

The Senate voted to advance a budget plan funding ICE and Border Patrol, sending it to the House of Representatives.

Republicans used the reconciliation process to bypass the 60-vote threshold, the same move used to pass President Donald Trump's tax cuts last year.

Democrats pushed back, proposing amendments to lower health care costs.

The plan still has several steps before any funding is restored, which means we're still in a partial government shutdown.