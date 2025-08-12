Good Morning, Las Vegas: Extreme Heat Warning today, trade truce extended with China

We want to make sure you are prepared to face the heat we will see today. We'll be under an Extreme Heat Warning. Tariff rates on products made in China are not increasing today, despite a deadline that was supposed to be reached.

Sunny and extremely hot on Tuesday with a high of 111 degrees and a slight drop in temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect Tuesday from 10am-8pm. A Heat Advisory for the Spring Mountains and Lincoln County will be in effect Tuesday, from 10am-8pm.

Weather forecast for Aug. 12, 2025

CCSD saw more than 100 traffic stops on the first day of school

The first day of school brought more than just excitement.

In Clark County School zones, we're told officers pulled over more than 100 drivers and handed out about 50 citations for speeding and other violations.

We spoke with Superintendent Jhone Ebert at Fertitta Middle School.

She said those numbers are a wake-up call for parents and drivers. She's urging families to plan ahead, follow posted speed limits and avoid rushing to keep kids safe on the roads.

Experts: Gambling tax change will hurt Las Vegas

Retaining a small tax change made in the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill could have a big impact on Nevada if it's not repealed, experts at a town hall said Monday.

WATCH: Steve Sebelius attends town hall to hear from experts about the implications of gaming tax

Around the globe: U.S. and China extend trade truce another 90 days, easing tension between world's largest economies

Tariff rates on products made in China are not increasing today, despite a deadline that was supposed to be reached. The U.S. and China agreed to push that deadline back another 90 days while they keep talking.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last night, keeping U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports at 30% instead of jumping to 54%.

China says it'll keep its duties on U.S. goods at 10% rather than 34%.

That's big for a lot of American businesses, since China is the second-largest source of imports to the U.S.

Keep an eye out for any school buses and walkers on their way to school this morning.

We see a couple of surface street crashes but the freeways are doing well, so you should be able to allow normal time in your morning commute.