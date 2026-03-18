Good Morning, Las Vegas: Extreme Heat Warning, join us at our Let's Talk event

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Hump Day.

We will get right into it with the weather today because our Extreme Heat Warning starts later this morning, and we have tips to help you stay cool and stay safe.

Ahead today: Extreme Heat Warning takes effect

The record-breaking heat continues, and it's only getting hotter the rest of the week.

An Extreme Heat Warning takes effect Wednesday morning and runs through Sunday night.

Temperatures will climb as high as 98 degrees this week, more than 20 degrees above the average high for this time of year.

The all-time March heat record of 93 degrees, set in 2022, is expected to fall.

Clark County has activated its cooling stations for anyone in need of reprieve from the heat. You can find that full list here at KTNV.com/CoolingStations26.

Weather forecast for March 18, 2026

Happening tonight: Join us at our Let's Talk event to share your concerns

We want to hear from you, and you'll have the chance to share your thoughts with us in person.

Join the Channel 13 team tonight from 5 to 7 at Rainbow Library for our Let's Talk event. It's at Cheyenne and Buffalo.

You can ask questions, share concerns, and pitch your story ideas.

And stick around for the night market with local vendors, live music, and performers on the outdoor stage.

If you can't make it, reach out here at KTNV.com/LetsTalk.

Happening tonight: Join us at our Let's Talk event to share your concerns

Spiking diesel costs could make everything from shipping to groceries more expensive

The pain of rising fuel costs is pinching American wallets, particularly when it comes to diesel.

Most cars on the road don’t fill up with diesel, but it’s the lifeblood of some major industries.

This means increased fuel costs could trickle down to other places, like the grocery store.