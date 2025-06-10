Good Morning, Las Vegas: Extreme Heat continues, Strip shooting suspect in court today

KTNV — We wanted to remind you of the Extreme Heat Warning still in place today. We also wanted to bring you the latest information surrounding the suspect in the Las Vegas Strip shooting that left two dead.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues today until 10 a.m. We might tie or get close to record highs today and tomorrow.

The triple digits will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Lows in the 70s and 80s all week.

Weather forecast for June 10, 2025

Las Vegas Strip shooter suspect set to appear in court today

The suspect at the center of the fatal double shooting on the Las Vegas Strip is set to appear in court this morning.

Anyssa Bohanan continues to follow the story this morning. She is reporting live outside the Bellagio fountains where that shooting happened.

Missed the PUCN sessions? Here's how you can still share your thoughts on the possible NV Energy rate hikes

You can still send in comments about proposed rate changes from NV Energy.

The company wants to raise rates by about $20 a month per customer, while decreasing the rate by around 44 cents a month for those in Southern Nevada.

Two consumer sessions have already taken place, but you can still submit your comments online at puc.nv.gov.

NEW THIS MORNING: Groundbreaking date set for A's Las Vegas ballpark

New this morning, the Athletics are just days away from breaking ground on their new Las Vegas home. Channel 13 has learned the team will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on June 23 for their $1.75 billion ballpark on the former site of the Tropicana.

We've been following this story for over a year at this point. Here are the latest renderings that were released earlier this year.

Nevada Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a fatal crash at southbound I-15 and mile marker 7, near Primm, Nevada. It happened just before 4 a.m. and involved two sedan vehicles. One man has been confirmed dead on the scene. One person has been air-lifted by a medical helicopter to a local area hospital.