Good Morning, Las Vegas: Extreme Heat begins today, following up on teacher contracts in CCSD

KTNV — We'll see another Extreme Heat Warning across the valley today that is set to last through the rest of the week.

We're also following up on the teacher contract negotiations between CCSD and CCEA.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 8 a.m. today through 11 p.m. Saturday. The heat risk is "major" Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as highs range from 108° to 109°, meaning anyone outside without enough water or access to shade may feel health impacts from the heat.

With temperatures climbing again today, it takes extra precautions to be outside. Staying safe in this heat really does come down to preparation.

Hailey Gravitt has some tips on how to stay cool in the valley during this latest stretch of heat.

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to approve a new contract with the district's teachers on Tuesday evening.

The board's vote comes as we're hearing from local educators about some lingering concerns about the deal.

Jhovani Carrillo was in the meeting Tuesday night as district officials approved the contract. Here's what the new agreement entails:

Continuing today: Summerlin South All-Stars play in Little League World Series

The spotlight continues to shine on our Summerlin South All-Stars at the Little League World Series.

The team has gone 3-0 thus far in the tournament and looks to clinch a spot in the U.S. Championship Game this Saturday on Channel 13.

But first, they have to contend with another undefeated team. They'll take on the Metro Region champs from Fairfield, Connecticut.

First pitch is today at noon on ESPN.

We are doing pretty well at this time on most of the freeways.

We do have one surface street crash on Sahara Avenue westbound in the area of the 1-15. We've also received reports of a crash in Summerlin near the roundabout, so please use caution as you travel through these areas.