Good Morning, Las Vegas: Effects of rising fuel costs, chance to save on energy bills

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We made it to Friday. Students and teachers in the Clark County School District are enjoying an early start to their weekend with school out today.

In her weekly address, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley set out possible solutions to help those affected by rising fuel prices and the ongoing partial government shutdown.

We also wanted to let you know about a program that could help you save on your power bill.

Las Vegas mayor speaks on rising fuel prices

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley is worried rising oil prices will hurt local tourism.

She says higher fuel costs will increase airfare and keep visitors away.

The mayor shared her concerns while highlighting a grocery drive for TSA workers.

City staff collected the items for agents waiting for back pay from the partial government shutdown. Leaders will deliver the donations to Harry Reid International Airport on April 6.

Las Vegas mayor speaks on rising fuel prices

In case you missed it: Two face felony animal cruelty charges after 35 dogs removed from Las Vegas training facility

Two people are facing felony animal cruelty charges after a weeks-long investigation into a Las Vegas dog training facility led police to remove 35 dogs from the business.

On Wednesday, April 1, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Section served a search warrant at Working Dogs of Nevada in the 7300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley.

According to Metro, the investigation began in early March after detectives received information about training practices believed to rise to the level of felony animal cruelty.

Police say detectives found 35 dogs inside the business during the search warrant. The Animal Foundation later told our newsroom that 36 dogs were taken from the facility, and three of them were reclaimed by their owners Wednesday night.

For pet owners trying to reclaim their dogs, The Animal Foundation says the first step is to contact Animal Protection Services, which must approve the release because the animals are part of a court case. Once approved, owners can go to The Animal Foundation and must bring proof of ownership.

Two face felony animal cruelty charges after 35 dogs removed from Las Vegas training facility

Chance to save on solar without having to pay for panels

NV Energy is giving more customers a chance to save money on their power bills. It's opening another application window for its Expanded Solar Access Program.

It helps low-income customers get the benefits of solar energy at no added cost without installing panels.

Participants get a lower energy rate.

Last year, customers saved bout 9-10% on their energy usage because of this program. You can apply through May 31.

Your household must make at or below 80% of the area median income to qualify. That's about $78,000 for a family of four.

If they get a lot of applications, NV Energy will hold a lottery. You can apply at NVEnergy.com/ESAP.