Good Morning, Las Vegas: E-bike concerns ahead of holidays, update on Cashman Center homebuilding

We are getting closer and closer to the holidays, and topping many wish lists this year are e-bikes and e-scooters. However, concerns are swirling after recent crashes in the valley.

We also have an update on the home building going on at the Cashman Center site.

But first, we are seeing a warm-up ahead today. Justin Bruce has a look at your mid-week forecast:

Weather forecast for Dec. 10, 2025

Concerns swirling around e-bikes and e-scooters ahead of the holidays

E-bikes and e-scooters are becoming more common in neighborhoods and parks across the valley and they might be on a lot of Christmas wishlists this year.

But consider this: doctors say they're seeing a spike in serious injuries involving these devices.

That's why you might want to think twice when considering buying one and if nothing else, have that conversation about safety before you send your kid off on one.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Desert Breeze Park, where these devices are a common sight.

Use It or Lose It: FSA deadline approaches as shoppers risk losing hundreds

If you're scrambling to wrap up your holiday shopping, you may also be racing against another end-of-year deadline: using the money in your Flexible Spending Account (FSA) before it disappears.

Shakeria Hawkins shows us how to avoid leaving those dollars on the table.

Planning commission approves Lennar's plans for Cashman Center housing project

The Las Vegas Planning Commission unanimously approved Lennar's proposal to build hundreds of for-sale homes at Cashman Center.

The city sold off Cashman to the homebuilder earlier this year. Lennar plans to build a 781-unit community of townhomes and detached single-family homes. The developer says they plan to sell them at attainable price points with first-time homebuyers in mind.

We've reached out to them to try and get an actual price range. There will be some land leftover at Cashman for commercial development as well.

City Council will make the final decision on these plans on Jan. 21.

