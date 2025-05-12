Good Morning, Las Vegas: Debate surrounding Summerlin Studios, website launches to help save on energy bills

KTNV — Before you head out the door to get your day and your week started, we wanted to let you know about the wind advisory in effect today. We also wanted to let you know about a new website now live that could help you save on your energy bills.

Windy weather is on deck again as we start the work week and an advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

We'll see sustained winds in Las Vegas up to 30mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory for Clark County will stay in effect through 11 p.m.

Prepare for blowing dust and debris along with strong crosswinds.

Possible downed trees and impacts to power lines could also manifest with tomorrow's forecast with temperatures sticking to the low 90s.

Weather forecast for May 12, 2025

New website launches to help Nevadans save on energy bills

With another scorching Nevada summer just weeks away and families still reeling from last year's record-breaking heat, we want to tlet you know about ways to keep your family safe and more money in your wallet.

SaveEnergyNV.org is now live, serving as a one stop website where Nevadans can hunt for savings on energy costs with just a few clicks.

We first told you about this new website last week and how it will connect consumers to programs to help lower those bills.

Debate stirring around the bill that could pave the way for a movie studio in Summerlin

Any time between now and the beginning of June, a new bill could give big tax breaks to movie studios that open and start filming here in our valley, and this bill could affect many of us in Las Vegas.

Supporters believe it could create jobs and help grow the economy, while others fear it could pull funds away from public schools.

Isabella Martin reports live near Town Center Drive and Flamingo, where a new movie studio could be built to break down what this legislation would do and why it's sparking so much debate.

Las Vegas police list valley's most dangerous intersections so far in 2025

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recently released the most dangerous intersections in the valley.

We've heard from you just how scary it can be to drive and walk through some neighborhoods.

While your neighborhood intersection might not be on the list, Metro says the message is the same: slow down and stay alert.

Roadways are looking mostly clear this morning, so you should be able to allow normal time for your morning commute.

Traffic outlook for May 12, 2205

We did want to remind you of some upcoming road closures on Interstate 15 around the resort corridor, with the first beginning tonight.