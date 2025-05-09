One more round of closures before I-I5/Tropicana project wraps up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A series of overnight closures will go into effect from May 12-16 as crews finalize technology installations and complete striping to reopen Interstate 15 (I-15).

By Friday morning, May 16, all lanes on I-15 will be fully open, returning five lanes of travel in each direction through this area. HOV lanes will remain temporarily open to all drivers until paving and final striping are completed in the summer.

🚗 Paving the way for a major milestone in the I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project:

🛣️We're striping Interstate 15 (I-15) to reopen with full capacity!

⏰ Nightly, 9 PM–5 AM, Wednesday, May 15 & Thursday, May 16

📍 Southbound & northbound I-15 closures pic.twitter.com/ZM88dt6hIq — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) May 9, 2025

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) says that this milestone will enhance safety and upgrade technology in one of Southern Nevada’s busiest interchanges.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) provided Channel 13 with the following schedule:

9:00 p.m. Monday, May 12 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 13:



Tropicana Ave on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 13 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 14:



Southbound I-15 off-ramp to westbound Tropicana Ave closed

Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Ave closed

9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 14 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, May 15:



Southbound I-15 closed between Flamingo Rd and Russell Rd

Flamingo Rd on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to eastbound Flamingo Rd closed

Harmon Ave on-ramp to southbound I-15 closed

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to westbound Tropicana Ave closed

Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Ave closed

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Russell Rd closed

9:00 p.m. Thursday, May 15 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, May 16:



Northbound I-15 closed between I-215 and Flamingo Rd

Russell Rd on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Tropicana Ave closed

Tropicana Ave on-ramp to northbound I-15 closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Frank Sinatra Dr/Arena Dr closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Harmon Ave closed

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Flamingo Rd closed

West and Eastbound I-215 ramp to northbound I-15 closed

This schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors.

Visit the I-15/Tropicana Project website for more details about the project, including a full list of restrictions, schedules, and frequently asked questions.