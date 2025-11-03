Good Morning, Las Vegas: Deadline for federal SNAP funding answer as local volunteers continue to work

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. We hope you had a weekend filled with Halloween fun and an extra hour of rest after daylight saving time ended.

Looking ahead today, we are waiting to hear how the federal government will handle a judicial order to use emergency funds for SNAP benefits.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at the weather that will get our first November work week started and what the time change means for us:

Weather forecast for Nov. 3, 2025

Trump Administration faces deadline for SNAP funding answer as local volunteers continue to work to feed thousands

The Trump Administration faces an important deadline today to tell judges whether it will use contingency funds to keep SNAP dollars flowing and food on the table for millions of Americans.

This morning is the deadline two federal judges gave the administration after the USDA stated it could no longer keep funding going, ultimately pausing SNAP benefits.

Hailey Gravitt reports live from Three Square Food Bank where they remain committed to making sure Nevadans stay fed during the shutdown.

If you're in need of help today, the City of Las Vegas has shared some updated locations for emergency food pick-up today.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can go to the Just One Project off North Decatur.

From 3 p.m. until 4 p.m., Walk Church on South Spencer Street is hosting a distribution, and later from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can go to the Dolores Huerta Resource Center in North Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Arts District businesses call for pause on parking fee increases

Small businesses in Las Vegas' Arts District are calling on city officials to pause recent parking fee increases, saying the higher rates are driving away customers and hurting their bottom line.

On Sunday, 18B Las Vegas Arts District Neighborhood Association sent a letter to the city, urging officials to pause the rate increases through Jan. 1, 2026. The letter states the pause would "provide essential relief for businesses and workers."

Jhovani Carrillo spoke to a local business owner in the Arts District about recent parking rate increases.

Around town: Recycle your jack-o-lantern to help feed local livestock

If you have leftover jack-o-lanterns after Halloween, consider recycling them instead of throwing them away. Las Vegas Livestock is collecting pumpkins through tomorrow at two convenient locations.

You can drop them off at the UNLV Rebel Recycling Center behind the solar dishes at Flamingo and Swenson or at Gilcrease Ranch Pumpkin Patch on North Tenaya Way.

Only edible pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns are accepted; no trash or wax. The pumpkins will be fed to pigs and other livestock.