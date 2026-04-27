Good Morning, Las Vegas: Court cases to watch locally and nationally, VGK Game 4 tonight

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We have a busy day ahead, following up with stories that developed over the weekend, both nationally and locally.

On a brighter note, we want to remind you that the Vegas Golden Knights play Game 4 tonight in an effort to tie up the series against the Utah Mammoth.

But first, we are waking up to temperatures that are unusually cool for this time of year, coming after a rather dreary weekend for some parts of the valley.

Justin Bruce has a look at when we can expect our temps to return to a seasonal normal:

Breezy with Mid 70s Today, Warm-Up This Week

Continuing coverage: Nathan Chasing Horse set for sentencing this morning

Months after he was found guilty of more than a dozen sex crimes, "Dancing with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse is expected back in court today for his sentencing.

The hearing had been pushed back multiple times, first due to difficulty with obtaining necessary documents within his legal time, and then making sure the victims were available to give impact statements during the sentencing hearing.

Our Alyssa Behtencourt has been following this story for years and will be in court today to bring you the latest.

Here's what happened last time Chasing Horse was in court:

Sentencing date set for Nathan Chasing Horse, judge denies vacating guilty verdict

Ahead tonight: VGK set for a roster remix to even out the record against Utah Mammoth

The Vegas Golden Knights are shaking things up ahead of Game 4 against the Utah Mammoth. The team practiced in Salt Lake City on Sunday after losing two straight games.

Head Coach John Tortorella is rearranging his power play units.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Shea Theodore will now skate on the first unit.

The team also called up Trevor Connelly and Braeden Bowman from the Henderson Silver Knights. Vegas hopes to tie the series tonight at Delta Center.

You can catch all of the action on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 6 p.m.

Sports Reporter Alex Eschelman has more:

Vegas Golden Knights switch up special teams ahead of Game 4 vs. Utah Mammoth

In national news: Suspect in WH Correspondents' dinner shooting due in court

The alleged gunman who opened fire at the White House Correspondents' dinner on Saturday is due in court Monday as lawmakers question security measures at the event.

Authorities apprehended 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrence, California, before he could enter the ballroom. The room held 2,300 guests, including President Donald Trump and many cabinet members in the line of succession.

Here's the latest: