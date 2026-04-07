Good Morning, Las Vegas: County making Forever One donation, pop-up food stand today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We have a few headlines in our community we are following today.

Clark County leaders are set to approve a multi-million dollar donation to the Forever One Memorial, which officials are still planning to break ground on this October.

Plus, CCSD leaders are considering closing one of the state's longest-operating schools.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at the weather ahead for today and into the week.

Sunny and Warm Today, Breezes Start Thursday, 70s This Weekend

Ahead today: Pop-up food stands offering affordable options to those in need

If you're in need of affordable food options, today is the first Tuesday of the next six weeks where you can take advantage of the Southern Nevada Health District's pop-up produce stands.

Over the next few weeks, the stands will provide affordable, regionally grown fruits and vegetables to those who need it most.

Our Anyssa Bohanan reports from Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas with more on how you can get help today.

Continuing coverage: Clark County set to approve donation to Forever One Memorial

Clark County commissioners are expected to approve a $10 million donation today for the Forever One Memorial.

The money will help honor the victims of the 1 October tragedy. The county will release the funds in stages as the project reaches specific building milestones.

Organizers say they have raised about $22 million toward their $34 million goal.

The plan is to break ground this October. The first phase of the memorial should be finished for the 10-year remembrance in 2027.

Alyssa Bethencourt checked in with organizers just last month as the budget and timeline were revised:

Forever One Memorial moving closer to reality as organizers revise budget, fundraising continues

In education news: CCSD board looking to close elementary school

The longest-operating school in Nevada may soon close its doors.

CCSD trustees are set to vote on the potential closure of GoodSprings Elementary School at their April 23 meeting.

The school is about 30 minutes outside of Las Vegas. right now, there are only two students enrolled and two staffers who use the building, so district leaders believe this move will make the historic building more accessible to the county.

Plus, they say middle and high school students in that area are already zoned for Sandy Valley schools, so this just furthers the feeder alignment.

As for transportation, district officials said reassigning students to Sandy Valley will use existing bus routes and will be cost-neutral. Also, the two staffers have accepted positions within CCSD.

