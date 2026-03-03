1 October Memorial budget changed as project moves forward

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 spoke with the organizers for the 1 October memorial, who have shared new updates on the status of the memorial.

According to Kelly McMahill, a board member with the Vegas Strong Fund, the project budget has been lowered to around $34 million.

In October 2025, organizers estimated the total cost for the memorial to be roughly around $40 million.

According to the Vegas Strong Fund, at least $22 million has been raised so far. That includes:



$5 million from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

$10 million from Clark County

A $5 million pledge from MGM Resorts International, along with the donation of the two-acre memorial site

$1 million pledged from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation

More than $1 million from community donations

The memorial is planned for a two-acre site on Las Vegas Boulevard, where 58 lives were lost during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

The groundbreaking for the project is on track for Oct. 1, 2026 and will be built in phases.