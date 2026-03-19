Good Morning, Las Vegas: Cooling stations open, Boulder City Hospital community meeting today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

It's the thing we've been talking about all week and what we'll be talking about going into the weekend as well: the heat is here.

We reached an all-time high for the month of March yesterday, and we are on track to keep shattering records into the weekend.

We also want to make sure Boulder City residents know about a community meeting later today surrounding the upcoming change to the local hospital.

Cooling stations open today after Las Vegas breaks March heat record

Southern Nevada is bracing for more record-breaking heat on Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until Sunday night.

We expect today's high temperature to reach 97 degrees.

These conditions are more typical for May or June.

Clark County is opening cooling stations for anyone in need of somewhere to escape the heat. You can find a list of those locations at KTNV.com/CoolingStations26.

Weather forecast for March 19, 2026

Happening today: Community meeting for those wanting to learn more about Boulder City Hospital change

Boulder City Hospital is hosting a community meeting today about major changes to patient care.

The facility is becoming a Rural Emergency Hospital on May 1. It will no longer offer inpatient services or overnight stays.

The CEO says recent federal funding cuts and financial struggles forced the downgrade.

The hospital will still provide 24/7 emergency and outpatient care.

Today's meeting runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Saint Andrew Roman Catholic Church in Boulder City.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke to not only the CEO, but some Boulder City residents to learn more about this transition

Boulder City Hospital designation and services set to change

Following up: Repeat offender returns to court

A repeat offender accused of running a fraud lab faces a judge today on new charges.

LVMPD arrested 36-year-old Joshua Sanchez-Lopez on Wednesday. They say they caught him stealing mail from an apartment complex.

Detectives later searched his home, where they say they found drugs and a fraud lab inside.

Sanchez-Lopez was already out of jail awaiting trial on charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle.

That's despite Metro Police's determination that releasing Sanchez-Lopez posed an unreasonable risk to public safety.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill is now pushing to keep him behind bars.