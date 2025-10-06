Good Morning, Las Vegas: Cool morning temps, programs at risk as government shutdown continues

We're waking up to some cooler temperatures this Monday morning. How long can we expect this fall weather to stick around?

Plus, we're looking at some of the federal programs locals rely on that are at risk as the government shutdown enters its sixth day.

No major changes are expected for our work week forecast, with very calm conditions ahead. Temps will warm back up closer to normal by the middle of the week, knocking on the door of 90 by Thursday — whether we actually reach 90 on Thursday remains to be seen, though.

Sunny Through Wednesday, Rain Chances Start Thursday

Government shutdown puts WIC program at risk for thousands of Nevadans

As the federal government program enters Day 6, the lack of funding is putting several vital programs at risk.

One of those services is WIC, which provides nutrition support to expecting parents and their children.

Roughly 55,000 Nevadans rely on WIC to help feed their families, but with the government shutdown, that funding is now at risk, leaving many local parents worried.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke to some locals who rely on the program to hear their concerns.

Addressing the need for EMTs in our valley

If you've ever had to call 911, you know how critical those first few minutes are. Clark County is facing a shortage of EMTs, especially paramedics.

This morning, we're taking a closer look at the strain on our emergency response system and the effort to fill the gap.

Hailey Gravitt shares how Clark County is hoping to recruit more EMTs.

Looking ahead: Week of meetings for PUCN

It's a busy week ahead for the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

On Tuesday, commissioners will hold a workshop on new rules connected to Assembly Bill 452, a law passed this year looking to streamline how the commission reviews and updates utility regulations.

On Wednesday, there will be more workshops covering regulatory changes under Senate Bills 326, 417, and 442, each dealing with different energy and infrastructure updates.

Thursday morning, a pre-hearing will determine whether NV Energy should face fines for violating a previous commission order. And that evening, NV Energy will host a consumer session on its integrated resource plan amendment, giving customers a chance to ask questions and weigh in.

All meetings will be held in Hearing Room A and are open to the public.

We are smooth sailing on the freeways Monday morning, so no extra time required as you hit the roads

One thing to note is that with the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix a little more than a month away, we are officially in the thick of track preparations.