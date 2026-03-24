Good Morning, Las Vegas: Continued push for driver safety on our roadways, shakeup in the sports world

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

It has been a weekend full of crashes across our roadways, and we are following up with what officials are doing in the continued fight for safer streets.

We also have some sports headlines developing today, both locally and nationally.

But first, we are on track to have a straight week of record-breaking temperatures.

Justin Bruce has a look at the forecast:

Weather forecast for March 24, 2026

Continuing coverage: String of fatal crashes puts new emphasis on driver safety

A string of severe crashes across the valley is prompting a new push for driver safety.

Police say a 70-year-old man died Monday morning after running a stop sign near Sunset and Cimarron in the southwest valley.

Just hours later, police say an impaired driver ran a red light near Cimarron and Charleston and injured four people.

Those crashes come after at least three fatal crashes happened over the weekend.

Advocates are now urging everyone to be more aware behind the wheel, especially when it comes to our youngest drivers.

Anyssa Bohanan reports from east Las Vegas where police and utility crews responded to yet another crash this morning with more:

Continuing coverage: String of fatal crashes puts new emphasis on driver safety

Following up: High school coaches meet as schools prepare to leave the NIAA playoff structure

Coaches from 30 Southern Nevada high school football programs are meeting to discuss scheduling for the upcoming season.

They're figuring out their next steps after deciding to go independent and leave the state's sanctioned playoff structure.

Alex Eschelman reports the latest on 30 high school football programs leaving NIAA playoff structure

30 Southern Nevada high school football programs go independent, leaving the NIAA playoff structure

Ahead today: Board of Governors meets in first steps toward NBA expansion

The NBA is taking a major step toward bringing a team to Las Vegas.

The league's Board of Governors is kicking off meetings today.

They are expected to hold a preliminary vote on adding teams in Vegas and Seattle.

This vote is a crucial hurdle for bringing a professional basketball franchise to the valley.

Alex Eschelman spoke to locals about NBA expansion potentially coming to Las Vegas