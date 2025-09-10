Good Morning, Las Vegas: Community ride for Suicide Prevention Day, dangerous intersections mapped out

KTNV — In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, a local nonprofit is hosting a community ride for veterans, and civilians can join, too.

We're also bringing you continuing coverage of dangerous valley intersections and what LVMPD is doing to keep drivers safe.

Continuing coverage: Metro Police increase traffic enforcement at a dozen of the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas

We've seen multiple tragic crashes across the valley recently, and that's exactly why LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill is making traffic safety a top priority.

Just a week ago, Metro announced increased enforcement at some of the most dangerous intersections in the valley.

We mapped out where these intersections are, and they're at all corners of the valley.

Guy Tannenbaum spoke to local drivers who said they're grateful for anything officers can do to help make our roads a little safer.

Metro Police increase traffic enforcement at a dozen of the most dangerous intersections in Las Vegas

Happening today: Community ride hosted by local nonprofit

Today, the lights on the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign will turn turquoise and purple to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

We know mental health is something so many of our veterans struggle with. Nevada's veteran suicide rate sits at about one and a half times the national average, according to the VA.

Local nonprofit Forgotten Not Gone is working to save veteran lives. It hosts therapeutic trike rides, helping veterans enjoy outdoor recreation and giving them a sense of community and connection.

They're holding a community ride today to mark the day and the nonprofit's 12 years of service. Civilians can also bring their own bikes and join in solidarity. It all begins at 9 a.m. in the overflow parking lot next to the Fisher House at the VA Hospital.

Anjali Patel spoke with the nonprofit's founders to better understand what their organization means to the local veteran community.

Valley veteran nonprofit gets the wheels spinning again after closing shop

Ahead tonight: Share your thoughts with Clark County School District trustees

Happening tonight, you can give your input to trustees on any topics related to the Clark County School District. That can be questions you want answered, feedback on certain projects, you name it.

It's all part of a new series of community engagement meetings hosted by the trustees. Tonight, it's trustees Lydia Dominguez and Adam Johnson.

It's at Northwest Career and Technical Academy from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

If you can't attend in person, you can stream it and even submit questions ahead of time. You're asked to RSVP whether you plan to attend in person or virtually.

Ahead tonight: Share your thoughts with Clark County School District trustees

The area of low pressure will remain over our region and will continue to bring in cooler air. Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s today and Thursday, and then upper 80s on Friday.

Sunny and Windy with Highs in the Low 90s

No surface crashes nor freeway congestion to keep an eye on this morning, so you should be able to allow normal time for your commute.

Heads up for drivers: plan ahead for overnight lane closures on northbound I-15 in the Resort Corridor.

Starting tomorrow at 8 p.m. through Friday at 6 a.m., northbound travel will be reduced to two lanes between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road.

The lane closures are part of the I-15 Tropicana Interchange Project. Crews will be installing loop detectors to help manage traffic signals and congestion. NDOT advises drivers to use caution in the work zone.