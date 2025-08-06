Valley veteran nonprofit gets the wheels spinning again after closing shop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A valley nonprofit is getting the wheels spinning again in the hopes of saving veteran lives after funding troubles forced it to close shop back in April.

Forgotten Not Gone, founded by veterans Kelley and Peter Guidry, is all about helping veterans heal through outdoor recreation — specifically through therapeutic rides on recumbent trikes designed to accommodate different abilities and needs.

I spoke with Kelley and Peter to better understand what their organization means to the local veteran community.

Kelley Guidry said she saw firsthand how these trikes can truly change — and even save — lives, because her husband, Peter, benefited from them years ago.

"I remember him telling me, 'I believe every veteran should have access to this, regardless of how much it costs,'" she said. So that's exactly what the couple set out to do. Over the course of more than 10 years, the nonprofit amassed dozens of trikes, which they provide veterans with for free, and organized hundreds of rides.

The rides helped Air Force veteran Jahalisha Marzulli tremendously. She said she feels peace, love and community when she's riding the trikes.

"I've been going on rides with them since 2014, and in over 10 years, I haven't been outside for the 4th of July. Last year was the first year I felt comfortable enough to actually get out of the house and to actually take my life back. I'm thankful to FNG for that," Marzulli said.

Forgotten Not Gone helped pull Army veteran Reginald Currie out of the depths of depression.

"Once I started riding the trikes myself, man, got my fitness back, I gained my weight back, just having a whole better perspective of life," Currie said.

But all that came to a crashing halt in April. A two-year COVID-era grant had ended, donations were running dry, and grant opportunities weren't coming through. Forgotten Not Gone had to close its facility, and for months, the Guidrys' beloved trikes were crammed into storage instead of helping veterans.

"I hate letting my veterans down and that's how I feel, like I'm letting them down. When I have six different storage units full of equipment that is top of line and ready to go for them and they're not able to ride because I can't get enough community support to be available, it's heartbreaking," Kelley Guidry said.

"Do you fear that in the time you have not been able to do these rides, that there are veterans out there who are not getting the help they need?" I asked Guidry.

"Absolutely, absolutely, and I know they're not, because we're still dying," she replied. According to the latest data from the VA, Nevada's veteran suicide rate is about 1.5 times the national average.

But now, thanks to a $14,285 Outside Agency Grant from Clark County, Forgotten Not Gone is resuming rides twice a week.

Kelley Guidry said the money will allow them to purchase more storage space and arrange the trikes in a way so they're more easily accessible for routine rides. While they still need more community support to sustain operations, since these trikes require a lot of maintenance and storage and they don't have a shop anymore, Guidry said this money is a good start to getting back to their mission.

"We really just want to get back to helping veterans take their life back," Guidry said.

Weekly rides on Wednesdays and Sundays are officially back. The Wednesday night rides are open to civilians, too, though spots for them are limited, and the nonprofit will now charge them to take part as it works to find new funding streams. Guidry said the minimum donation will be $222 for civilians.

The services remain free to veterans.

For information on how to support or take part in rides, call 702.706.5777 or email info@forgottennotgone.org. You can also check out their website for more information and to donate.

