Good Morning, Las Vegas: Community reflects on deadly Australia attack during Hanukkah

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

After the tragic events in Australia over the weekend, we followed up with members of our local community of how they are marking Hanukkah this year in light of that attack.

We're also looking ahead to developments we expect today in cases we've been covering, including two teens who are set to be sentenced for murder.

But before we get to that, Justin Bruce has a look at our forecast today, with the expectation for a sixth day in a row with highs in the 70s:

Weather forecast for Dec. 16, 2025

Local community reflects on deadly Australia attack during Hanukkah

A Hanukkah celebration took place Monday night at the Clark County Government Center, where the local Jewish community gathered in the wake of this tragedy.

Abel Garcia spoke with Commissioner Michael Naft about the ongoing security efforts surrounding these events and the message he has for our community following the deadly attack in Australia.

Local community reflects on deadly Australia attack during Hanukkah

Following up: Teens face sentencing in murder of retired police chief

Following up on a story we've been covering for more than two years now, two teenagers who killed a retired police chief in a deadly crime spree are scheduled to be sentenced today.

Jzamir Keys and Jesus Ayala pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for intentionally running down the bicyclist with a stolen car.

Retired California police chief Andreas Probst died in the August 2023 attack, which the teens recorded and posted video of on social media.

Keyes faces 18 years to life in prison. Ayala faces 20 years to life.

Because they were juveniles when the crimes happened, Nevada law requires parole eligibility after 20 years.

The sentencing hearing is set for 9:30 a.m.

WATCH | Indictment lays out crime spree of teens of accused of cyclist's murder

Indictment lays out crime spree of teens accused in cyclist's murder

Ahead today: A's to provide update on community engagement to Clark County Commission

There are a couple of items on the Clark County Commission agenda today that we're watching closely.

We're expecting an update from the A 's on what they're doing to support the community they plan to call their new home.

We're also expecting a presentation on modernizations at Harry Reid International and on the planned Southern Nevada supplemental airport.