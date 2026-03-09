Good Morning, Las Vegas: Changes coming to Boulder City Hospital, tips for adjusting to time change

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Monday.

We can admit that many of us are dragging after the weekend time change, and we have a look at how that change could have a particular impact on children and teens.

We're also bringing you more information surrounding the changes coming to Boulder City Hospital and an update to the conflict in Iran and how it's affecting us here at home.

But first, not only will we see more daylight in our evening hours, but we will also see a warming trend as the week progresses.

Justin Bruce brings you a full forecast to help you get the week started:

Record Highs on the Way

New this week: Helping kids adjust to Daylight Saving time change as they get ready for school

Daylight Saving Time is here again, and while many people enjoy the extra evening sunlight, the time change can throw off our daily routines.

Experts say the shift can impact sleep, mood, and even how we focus during the day.

For families, the adjustment can be even tougher for kids trying to get back into their school schedules.

Hailey Gravitt has a closer look at how the time change affects children and how parents can help with the adjustment.

Following up: How the changes coming to Boulder City Hospital affect locals

Some needing medical assistance in Boulder City will need to start looking elsewhere for care as the hospital prepares to transition to its new designation as a Rural Emergency Hospital.

The biggest change that comes with the hospital's reclassification will ultimately affect inpatient care services.

Anyssa Bohanan has more on what this means and the impact on the community.

In national news: Oil prices spike, Iran names new supreme leader

The price of crude oil has hit $114 a barrel, and Nevada drivers are already feeling it.

The state average is now $4.18 a gallon. That is up nearly 50 cents from just one week ago.

The surge comes as Iran named a new supreme leader overnight: Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the country's slain leader.

An American service member has died from injuries sustained in an Iranian attack in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, bringing the total number of American service members killed in the conflict to seven.