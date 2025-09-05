Good Morning, Las Vegas: Chances of scattered showers as we head into the weekend

KTNV — We already saw some overnight thunderstorms and looking ahead, we have a chance of scattered showers in the valley.

Plus, we're breaking down the update Gov. Joe Lombardo gave on the statewide network outage and when we can expect services to fully return.

Chance of scattered showers and storms on Friday.

Gusty winds and heavy downpours will be the main concerns with the storms if they develop.

Slight chance of storms lingers into Saturday. Drier air moves in by Sunday and we'll be dry and less humid as well.

Spotty Storms This Morning and This Afternoon

Gov. Lombardo says Nevada financial data not compromised in cyberattack

Gov. Joe Lombardo said Nevada is making steady progress recovering from last month's cyberattack.

He praised Nevada's IT teams and federal partners for working around the clock, including through Labor Day weekend, to restore services faster than expected.

A lot of you at home have asked us questions about the DMV. Lomardo said in-person services are back for registrations and title transfers and in-person driver's licenses can be issued again.

He also says the state is committed to transparency during the recovery, but warned there are limits to what can safely be shared.

Looking ahead, the governor said the state may revisit legislation to create a centralized cybersecurity operations center in the next legislative session, aimed at better protecting state agencies, local governments and schools from future attacks.

Gov. Lombardo addresses media as statewide network outage ends its second week

Happening today: Opportunity Village advocacy conference empowers families of disabled loved ones

Families and loved ones of people with disabilities have a unique opportunity to learn how to better advocate and connect with local resources.

Opportunity Village is hosting its Family Advocacy Conference at its Smith Family campus today on West Oakey Boulevard.

Over three sessions, families can gain valuable skills, discover local resources and build lasting relationships with others navigating similar challenges.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in learning about advocacy within the disability community.

Registration costs $25, and attendees will enjoy breakfast, lunch and a complimentary gift bag.

Opportunity Village advocacy conference empowers families of disabled loved ones

New pet adoption incentive, a pet food giveaway today

We know times are tough right now, and the cost of being a pet parent can really add up. That's why we wanted to let you know about an opportunity to get free dog food today.

The City of North Las Vegas is partnering with Hearts Alive Village to give away regular prescription and medical dog food for free. They're also giving away dog toys, collars, leashes and more.

It's happening from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Dolores Huerta Resource Center. While this event is about pet supplies, organizers do ask that you leave your pet at home.

Or if you're thinking about getting a new furry friend, here's something to sweeten the deal even more.

LA Comedy Club at the Strat has partnered with the Animal Foundation to encourage adoptions as the shelter faces overcrowding.

Now through the end of the year, if you adopt a pet from the animal foundation, you can get vouchers that can be redeemed for two free general admission tickets to the comedy club.

New pet adoption incentive, a pet food giveaway today

We're moving along ok this morning on the major freeways.

With the chance of spotty showers, make sure to allow extra time in your commute as the wet roads do make it harder to brake.