Good Morning, Las Vegas: CES returns to Las Vegas, stolen front loader leads to Henderson shooting

Many of us are getting back into the swing of things this morning. Schools in CCSD return today, and plenty of us are going back to work after some time off for the holidays.

Ahead today, one of the biggest tech conventions returns to Las Vegas. Not only are we excited for the new tech unveilings, but we are also looking at what convention season could mean for Las Vegas tourism.

We are also keeping an eye on developments with Venezuela after the president was captured by U.S. forces and is set to appear in court today.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at the forecast to help you get your day started.

We will want to bundle up with a breeze adding to the morning's chill.

We are waking up to temps in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thankfully, we are expected to be dry as we get the work week started, but there are chances as we look further down the week.

Chilly Breezes Today, Isolated Shower Tonight and Tomorrow

Continuing coverage: Stolen construction vehicle results in shooting on Water Street

Henderson has experienced its first police-involved shooting for 2026.

It happened in the Cadence community in Henderson on Water Street near Boulder Highway.

The incident sent two Henderson police officers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henderson police say the suspect stole a front loader from a construction site around 9 a.m.

As police responded, the suspect attempted to run them over.

The suspect then rammed into two patrol cars, causing the officers to get stuck under it.

The officers fired their weapons, hitting the suspect in the arm and leg.

We've reached out to the construction company to ask about adding extra security but have yet to hear back.

Looking ahead: CES returns, leading to possible boost in tourism numbers

CES is officially back in Las Vegas, and the valley is ready to welcome the world's biggest tech companies.

From new product unveilings to the newly renovated convention center, there's a lot happening.

Anyssa Bohanan reports from the convention center with a closer look.

In global news: Venezuelan president to appear in New York court today

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is expected to appear in New York court today, just days after being captured by U.S. forces.

Now the world is watching as questions rise about how the U.S. will handle Venezuela going forward, especially after President Donald Trump said the U.S. will run the South American country.

