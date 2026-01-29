Good Morning, Las Vegas: CCSD State of the District address today, more student ICE protests planned

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are focusing on the Clark County School District as we prepare for the day.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert is set to deliver her first State of the District address this morning. We will have a reporter there to bring you the latest on what she says.

Also today, we've learned students at another valley high school are set to hold a protest against recent ICE operations across the country.

But first, as we inch closer to the weekend, Justin Bruce has some good news for those of you wishing for warmer weather:

Heading to 70° This Weekend

New this morning: Additional protest planned at CCSD high school

Students from Southwest Career Technical Academy posted on social media that they plan to leave class today to speak out against recent ICE operations.

This comes after we saw students from several CCSD high schools stage walkouts in protest of ICE and its policies.

Hailey Gravitt reports outside the school with more on how this is part of a growing push by the valley's youth.

Ahead today: Superintendent Jhone Ebert's first CCSD State of the District address

This morning, Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert will deliver her first State of the District address.

Ebert and other district leaders are expected to lay out their vision for making CCSD the Destination District and share how the community can play a role in the future of local schools.

The event is sponsored by the Public Education Foundation and will include school board members, district leaders, and elected officials from across Southern Nevada.

That begins at 8:30 a.m. and we plan to have the address live on our website.

In national news: Democrats lay out demands for ICE as government funding impasse enters final hours

Congressional Democrats on Wednesday clarified their demands for continued government funding, less than 48 hours ahead of a potential partial government shutdown.

Scripps News Group's Nathaniel Reed outlines what Democrats are calling for and what an impasse in Congress could mean for you: