Good Morning, Las Vegas: CCSD launching new road safety initiative today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are one more wakeup away from the weekend.

Parents still have a few more pick-ups and drop-offs before Spring Break, and starting today, CCSD is focusing on a new safety initiative focusing on road safety.

But first, layers are the order for the day as we will be warm by the afternoon.

Justin Bruce has the forecast:

Weather forecast for March 12, 2026

Happening today: CCSD puts focus on road safety reminders in new student-led initiative

Today is Safe Travels Day in the Clark County School District. CCSD is marking the day with road safety reminders and the launch of a new student-led safety initiative.

Today, schools across the district are showing safety videos during morning announcements, covering everything from pedestrian safety to riding the bus.

Starting next school year, high school students will be able to develop and run their own peer-led campaigns to reduce the traffic crashes involving students.

Community partners are also on campuses today, handing out free helmets and checking car seats.

Hailey Gravitt reports from one of the schools hosting a safety event:

Continuing coverage: Maxx Crosby says he's staying with the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is staying put.

Crosby posted on social media late last night saying, "I'm a Raider. I'm back."

This comes after the Baltimore Ravens called off a trade for Crosby after he failed a physical.

The Ravens cited medical concerns tied to Crosby's recovery from a January surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

But the timing, especially after Baltimore quickly pivoted to signing defensive end Trey Hendrickson, left many fans unconvinced.

We plan to learn more as the Las Vegas Raiders are set to hold a press conference later today.

Taylor Rocha spoke to members of Raider Nation to get their reactions to Ravens backing out of Maxx Crosby trade:

‘Slimy’: Raider Nation reacts to Ravens backing out of Maxx Crosby trade

In national news: Oil tops $100, gas prices climb by 55 cents amid Middle East violence

Unrelenting Iranian attacks on shipping traffic and energy infrastructure pushed oil above $100 a barrel Thursday, as American and Israeli strikes pounded the Islamic Republic with no sign of an end to the war in sight.

This has caused gas prices to spike by 55 cents per gallon in the U.S. over the last month, according to AAA.

In an effort to counter the disruption in energy markets, the International Energy Agency is now tapping its members' oil reserves.