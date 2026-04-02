Good Morning, Las Vegas: Casualty training continues at UNLV, spring temps for Easter weekend

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are one day closer to the weekend. For CCSD students, only one more school day stands between them and a long weekend.

We have a few stories we want to share with you as you get ready to head out the door and get your day started.

In case you see some first responder activity near UNLV, we have a reason why. We also want to make sure you know about resources available for tax help.

But first, Guy Tannenbaum has a look at these chillier temps we are waking up to and what the forecast looks like for Easter weekend:

Weather forecast for April 2, 2026

Continuing today: UNLV nursing students train for worst-case scenarios

Over at UNLV, some nursing students are getting hands-on experience with a Mass Casualty Event.

Today will be the second day of the nursing school's first simulation of this type. We stopped by on the first day, where students experienced screaming, sirens, and realistic injuries all at once.

The goal was to put their decision-making skills to the test when placing them in an overwhelming environment.

The simulation was inspired by tragedies in the Las Vegas community, including 1 October and the UNLV campus shooting.

Just a reminder, the training continues today and tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m., so if you see first responder activity around UNLV, it's likely part of the drill.

UNLV nursing students train for worst-case scenarios in mass casualty simulation

Working to help you: Free tax help available as deadline approaches

The tax deadline is right around the corner on April 15, but if you haven't filed yet, you're not alone.

There's some free help available right here in the valley.

Southwest reporter Shakeria Hawkins shows us how some families are taking advantage:

Free tax help available in southwest Las Vegas as April 15 deadline approaches

In case you missed it: Trump says US objectives in Iran are nearly complete

President Trump says the United States is close to achieving its military goals in Iran. He addressed the nation Wednesday night to highlight what he believes is progress in the war.

The president says Iran's Navy and Air Force are in ruins, and reiterated that he expects the American military operation to end in two to three weeks.

The president is warning Iran to seek a deal to end the fighting now.

He says the U.S. will target Iran's electric plants next if an agreement is not reached.