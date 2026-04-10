Good Morning, Las Vegas: Bruno Mars parade, our latest Let's Talk event head today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We made it to Friday, and we have a lot happening in the valley today.

If you are anywhere near the Strip and Toshiba Plaza, you should know about a parade and street renaming happening today.

Farther north in the valley, a community amphitheater is reopening after major improvements.

But first, we have a look at the weather ahead today as you make your plans to check out all those events today and further into the weekend.

Guy Tannenbaum has a look at the forecast:

Weather forecast for April 10, 2026

In the community: Craig Ranch Amphitheater reopening with grand celebration

A popular outdoor venue in North Las Vegas is back open after months of renovations.

The Craig Ranch Amphitheater recently underwent major upgrades.

The venue now features a new roof along with new lighting and sound systems.

The amphitheater can now hold up to 10,000 visitors.

City leaders say the upgrades will allow the venue to host national touring acts.

The grand opening celebration kicks off with a free '80s themed concern starting at 6 p.m.

Craig Ranch Amphitheater reopens in North Las Vegas with major upgrades to host larger-scale events

Happening today: Parade and street renaming to honor Bruno Mars

Bruno Marks is continuing to leave his mark on Las Vegas, and his name.

Ahead of the kickoff of his world tour at Allegiant Stadium, Park Avenue will be renamed Bruno Mars Drive.

The celebration starts at 1 p.m. with a free parade on the Las Vegas Strip. It will start on the north side of the Bellagio on Las Vegas Boulevard and end at Toshiba Plaza.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, along with Southern Nevada leaders, will hold a ceremony for the street renaming.

Bruno Mars will also make a donation to a local nonprofit.

Happening today: Parade and street renaming to honor Bruno Mars

Continuing coverage: Groundbreaking on Marble Manor redevelopment

Redevelopment has begun on a decades-old housing complex in the Historic Westside.

Justin Hinton was at Marble Manor as several dignitaries from the city, local housing authority, and federal lawmakers broke ground on the new project.

It will be broken up into five phases.

Once it's all said and done, there will be more than 600 low-income and market-rate housing units. That's about triple what was previously there.

There will also be a community center, parks, retail space, and so much more.

The first 138 homes are expected to be completed next year.

The rest will be done by 2032.

Continuing coverage: Groundbreaking on Marble Manor redevelopment

A few last notes:

This morning, a local organization is helping seniors put food on the table. East Valley Family Services is hosting its Golden Groceries event.

It starts at 7:30 a.m. at its office on East Park Lane. The program provides fresh fruit, vegetables and bread to seniors, and it's all free.

You must be at least 60 years old to get the fod. You also need to show a valid ID or an Oasis card from Three Square Food Bank.

Organizers say the food is handed out on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.

We want to remind you about our next Let's Talk event happening this evening.

Members of the Channel 13 team will be at Exploration Peak Park on Buffalo from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.