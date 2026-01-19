Good Morning, Las Vegas: Annual MLK parade today, Desert Inn road closures ahead

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Today we are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We are already downtown with a preview of the annual parade, which we will bring to you on air and online.

We also want to remind you about the road closures coming to Desert Inn starting this week and offer some other ways to still get around town.

But first, Justin Bruce says that we can expect beautiful weather for the parade today.

Here's a look at our forecast for Monday:

Mild MLK Day Forecast

Happening today: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade in downtown Las Vegas

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Downtown Las Vegas for the 44th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade.

Organizers say it's the largest celebration of its kind west of the Mississippi.

We have team coverage of the day's festivities.

Anyssa Bohanan reports at 4th Street and Gass where the parade will begin with a preview of the big event and what you need to know to get around before you head downtown.

Looking ahead to today's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Parade

Traffic Alert: Overnight closures coming to Desert Inn tunnel

If you use Desert Inn Road to get around the Strip, you'll want to plan ahead for overnight closures this week.

Clark County will close the eastbound lanes of the Desert Inn Super Arterial starting at 9 p.m. through tomorrow at 5 a.m.

Tomorrow night, the westbound lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The closures affected the entire stretch of Desert Inn from Valley View to Paradise, including the tunnel under Las Vegas Boulevard.

Spring Mountain Road is your best alternate route during the closures.

The work is part of the county's ongoing tunnel lighting improvement project.

WATCH | Traffic reporter Guy Tannenbaum breaks down the traffic closures and some other ways you can still get around town:

Traffic Alert: Overnight closures coming to Desert Inn tunnel next week

ICYMI: 11 arrested after 'unruly' crowd affected flow of traffic on the Las Vegas Strip

Police are investigating after an unruly crowd disrupted traffic on the Las Vegas Strip early Sunday morning, leading to multiple arrests.

Metro Police say the crowd formed outside a resort in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. following a performance.

It began to block both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Officers stepped in and started taking some people into custody. At one point, police say an item was thrown and hit an officer, though no one was hurt.

Eleven people were arrested, and traffic later returned to normal.

Here's a look at some video we captured on our traffic cameras of the large police presence on the Strip Sunday morning: