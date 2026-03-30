Good Morning, Las Vegas: Announcement at Allegiant Stadium, pay coming to TSA

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Monday.

In case you didn't hear it over the weekend, a big change came to the Vegas Golden Knights. We have more on that shakeup and have heard from fans about their reactions.

We are also looking ahead to a press conference today, even though we don't have too many details yet.

But first, while we are still expected to reach the 90s today, a cool down is coming.

Justin Bruce has a look at your forecast for the week ahead:

Forecast for March 30, 2026

In case you missed it: Vegas Golden Knights fire Head Coach Bruce Cassidy

The Vegas Golden Knights have made a coaching change with just eight games left in the regular season

The team fired Bruce Cassidy on Sunday following a loss to the Washington Capitals.

Cassidy led the Knights to a Stanley Cup Championship in 2023.

John Tortorella is now taking over behind the bench. He brings more than two decades of NHL head coaching experience to the job.

Tortorella will make his debut tonight when the Golden Knights host the Vancouver Canucks.

Vegas currently holds a playoff spot in 3rd place in the Pacific Division.

Alex Eschelman talks to VGK fans following announcement of new head coach

Vegas Golden Knights fire Bruce Cassidy, John Tortorella as new head coach

Ahead today: Press conference at Allegiant Stadium

A major announcement is expected at Allegiant Stadium this afternoon.

Officials are holding a press conference to mark what they're calling a milestone moment for Las Vegas.

The exact reason for the vent is still a secret, but it comes after ESPN reported last week that the NFL is expected to choose Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII.

League owners are meeting this week to vote on the location for 2029's Big Came.

The press conference kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

Ahead today: Press conference at Allegiant Stadium

Hearing from you: Pay coming for TSA, but some say the damage is done

TSA workers could start seeing their paychecks as early as today after President Donald Trump signed a directive to pay the employees during the partial government shutdown.

The White House expects the money to arrive today or Tuesday.

But many TSA agents across the country are still calling out sick.

We spoke with one TSA agent who works at Harry Reid International Airport, who tells us the financial damage is already done.