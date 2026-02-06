Good Morning, Las Vegas: Alleged bio lab suspect to appear in court, a look at Red Flag exercises ahead

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Friday!

We are continuing to follow the latest developments in the alleged illegal biological lab that was raided last weekend in east Las Vegas.

We also have a behind-the-scenes look on the way today at the Red Flag exercises happening out of Nellis Air Force Base.

But first, some of you might be waking up to some scattered showers. Will the rain stick around for the weekend? Justin Bruce has a look

Weather forecast for Feb. 6, 2026

Continuing coverage: Suspect in possible illegal biological lab set to appear in court today

The property manager arrested in connection with an alleged illegal biological lab in northeast Las Vegas is set to appear in federal court.

Federal prosecutors say Ori Solomon illegally possessed six firearms, including handguns and rifles.

Officials say his immigration status as a non-immigrant visa holder prevents him from owning guns.

The gun charges stem from the same investigation that led to Solomon's arrest on hazardous waste disposal state charges.

Last Saturday, the FBI and LVMPD raided a home near Washington Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, where Solomon worked as a property manager.

Investigators recovered more than 1,000 samples of possible biological material, including vials containing unknown liquids.

Authorities searched at least 20 other locations looking for connections to the alleged illegal lab.

The home is owned by an LLC registered to a Chinese citizen linked to a similar investigation in Reedley, Calif., near Fresno.

Suspect in possible illegal bio lab set to appear in court today

Ahead today: Red Flag exercises happening out of Nellis AFB

If you've heard military jets flying overhead this week, you know it's that time of year again.

NATO and other allied air crews from around the world are traiing over Southern Nevada during what's called "Exercise Red Flag."

It's one of the largest and toughest combat simulations in the world.

The exercise spans more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.

This year, more than 3.000 personnel from 32 units are taking part, including U.S. forces and international partners like the Royal Air Force and Australian Air Force.

Abel Garcia will take you behind the scenes of this year's exercise later today.

Ahead today: Red Flag exercises happening out of Nellis AFB

Looking at the money going to CCSD schools

We know Nevada collects million in cannabis taxes that go straight into classrooms across our state.

Covering education, Justin Hinton has learned it's really a drop in the bucket for education funding, and new numbers show that revenue source is getting even smaller.

According to the Cannabis Compliance Board, the Silver State's cannabis industry generated roughly $758 million in sales last year.

That's down more than 8% compared to 2024.

So when you look at how much went to the state education fund, $96 million, and for context, CCSD has more than $4 billion in its operating budget.

Justin Hinton will continue to look at the latest in the CCSD budget as those numbers get finalized.