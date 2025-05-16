Good Morning, Las Vegas: All five lanes of I-15 finally reopened near Tropicana, EDC happening this weekend

KTNV — We've finally made it to Friday, and we have some great news to share regarding I-15 near the resort corridor.

We also wanted to let you know about some events happening around the valley this weekend.

A major milestone for local drivers today. After years of detours, ramp closures and lane shifts, the I-15 Tropicana interchange is officially open.

Let's take a closer look at the changes.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says the interchange is now restored to five lanes of travel in both directions along this stretch of I-15.

This is all part of the $305 million "Tropicana" project, aimed at eaing traffic and improving in one of Nevada's buisest areas.

All five lanes of I-15 near Tropicana finally reopened

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley May 16-18

While plenty of people are flooding into town for EDC this weekend, we wanted to let you know about some options for locals that won't break the bank.



Anjali Patel has a quick roundup of some inexpensive events happening around the Las Vegas Valley between May 16-18.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley May 16-18

Major delays and traffic changes expected for EDC weekend: What drivers and festival goers need to know

Ahead of EDC at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Nevada Department of Transportation will change some traffic patterns in the northeast valley.

NDOT says drivers can expect heavy traffic throughout the weekend, especially near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The most significant delays are anticipated between 2 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. each day.

Monday morning is predicted to see major traffic challenges, as the end of EDC will coincide with typical morning commutes, according to NDOT.

Festival organizers are also reminding those planning to attend about some tips to keep the weekend fun and safe.

EDC offers safety reminders and tips ahead of weekend festival

Lee Canyon mountain bike trail opens today

Lee Canyon's downhill mountain bike park opens today for a summer preview.

All trails will be open for the weekend before full summer operations begin next Friday.

Scenic chair rides are also back, and online ticket buyers get a $10 resort credit.

Last year we introduced you to the new Downhill Trailblazers sessions are designed to teach kids ages 8-14 the basics of mountain biking.

Lee Canyon brings kids together this summer with new Downhill Trailblazers sessions

Nice day on Friday with increasing clouds.

Breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph and high temps in the 80s.

Big changes for the weekend. An area of low pressure will be dropping into the region and giving us another round of strong winds on Saturday.

Slight chance of showers late Saturday into early Sunday.

Breezy on Sunday and cooler. Highs in the 70s.