Major delays and traffic changes expected for EDC weekend: What drivers and festival goers need to know

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of EDC at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Nevada Department of Transportation will change some traffic patterns in the northeast valley.

Drivers will encounter restrictions at the following locations, starting at 1 p.m. Friday, May 16, through 10 a.m. Monday, May 19:



I-15 and Exit 52, Exit 54, and Exit 58.

Las Vegas Boulevard between Nellis Boulevard and Exit 58 (Apex).

Craig Road between Nellis Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

PLAN AHEAD | Justin Bruce breaks down traffic and detour plans for EDC weekend

EDC Weekend traffic map and detour plans

NDOT says drivers can expect heavy traffic throughout the weekend, especially near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The most significant delays are anticipated between 2 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. each day.

Monday morning is predicted to see major traffic challenges, as the end of EDC will coincide with typical morning commutes, according to NDOT.

There is good news for drivers this weekend, though — on Wednesday, we told you that all five lanes in both directions of I-15 will be fully open in time for EDC weekend.

Festival attendees are urged to check EDC’s website for the most updated information on the event’s directions, location, parking, and shuttles.