Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley May 16-18

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While plenty of people are flooding into town for EDC this weekend, we wanted to let you know about some options for locals that won't break the bank.

Anjali Patel has a quick roundup of some inexpensive events happening around the Las Vegas Valley between May 16-18.

This is a great way to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — and it's free entry!

Fiesta Extravaganza is a celebration of Filipino culture and heritage happening at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. It runs Saturday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will feature live performances, cultural exhibits, authentic Filipino cuisine and much more.

The City of Las Vegas is hosting a Dive-In Movie Night on Saturday, May 17 at the Pavilion Center Pool. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and showtime is at 5 p.m.

Admission is $4 and popcorn and water will also be available for purchase. For more information, click here or call (702) 229-1488.

In Henderson, Nevada Shakespeare Festival is bringing its own twist to a classic to Cornerstone Park both Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17.

Organizers say this show "blends southern rock, hauntings and yard games while bringing hot tempers, cool drinks, line dancing, madness, murder, pirates and family drama to life."

On both Friday and Saturday night, the show starts at 7:30 p.m. If you go Friday night, stay a little later for a talkback with the cast and artistic team after the show.

Ticketsare $5 for students. General admission is $15.

Come out to The District at Green Valley Ranch for another edition of Movies on the Green. This week's feature film is "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1."

The free screening will begin at sunset on Saturday, May 17.

Mark a milestone at the Silverado Ranch Community Center as it celebrates one year with a free showcase on Saturday, May 17.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to noon and will feature complimentary food while supplies last, games, a DJ and a peek at what community members have been creating in classes at the center!

Enjoy an afternoon of jazz in the Winchester Theater at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center on Saturday, May 17 at 2 p.m., presented by Clark County Parks and Recreation and the Las Vegas Jazz Society.

It'll feature performances by local jazz musicians — both professional players as well as students, teachers and retired musicians of a wide range of ages and cultural backgrounds.

Tickets cost $15 online or at the door.