Good Morning, Las Vegas: Tuesday's headlines to start your day

Mid 70s Today, 80s Thursday Through Sunday

MORNING: It's a cool morning near 50° with light breezes (5 mph) and high clouds filtering the sunshine. Las Vegas rises to the 60s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs hit 75° and midday sunshine may give way to a few more high clouds as the day wears on. The winds look light at only 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with light breezes and reading falling through the 60s and into the 50s by 10:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light winds and lows in the low 50s.

Tariff local impact

As President Donald Trump gets ready to deliver his State of the Union address, a lot of people in Las Vegas say they're trying to sort through the ever-changing tariffs and many tell us they're unsure what is all means for prices right now.

Business owners and consumers say it's getting harder to plan ahead and they're hoping tonight's address brings some clarity.

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Trump's earlier tariffs were illegal, saying they needed congressional approval, meaning those tariffs are now gone. But hours later, Trump announced a new global 15% tariff, leaving business owners scrambling again to figure out what this means for costs.

There's now a debate over what happens to the revenue from tariffs the Supreme Court struck down. Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine even sent the administration a $2.1 billion bill.

“I have a responsibility to try to recoup every single dollar that the Trump Administration takes from Nevada families,” Conine said.

Las Vegas couple describes cartel chaos

A major military operation in Mexico sparked chaos in and around popular tourist destinations. Mexican authorities say they killed the nation's most powerful cartel leader, "El Mencho."

Criminal groups reacted immediately, setting cars and buildings on fire, blocking roads and keeping people, including tourists, from entering or leaving cities.

From their sixth-floor balcony in Puerto Vallarta, Keith and his wife, Sherry, say they watched fires burn until about 4 p.m., with authorities clearing cars later that evening.

Police search for gunman after man 'shot in face'

Police are on the hunt for gunman after they say a man was shot in the faceon Monday.

Authorities tell us it happened near Decatur and Pennwood. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

We learned the suspect fled in a Black Chevy SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.