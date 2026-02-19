Good Morning, Las Vegas: Thursday's headlines to start your day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

Cold early, round of rain today, wind returns

Plan on a cold morning in the 30s with a few 5-10 mph breezes and a mostly sunny sky. Readings reach the 40s by 9 a.m. Clouds increase and rain chances climb to 20% at 10 a.m. and 50% by 11 a.m.

WATCH| Justin Bruce has your weather forecast for Thursday

In the midday and afternoon, rain chance climbs to 70% in the early afternoon as our third round of moisture in four days crosses Las Vegas.

Winds pick up from the southwest with gusts of 25 mph increasing to 35 mph toward sunset.

In the evening, there's a lingering 30% chance of showers (rain mixed with snow) through 10 p.m. as readings hover in the 40s and strong southwest winds blow up to 35 mph.

Former Prince Andrew arrested

Former Prince Andrew was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office Thursday.

Law enforcement launched a coordinated operation on King Charles private estate in Sandringham, where Andrew had been sent in effective exile.

Properties belonging to the king were searched following new revelations in the ongoing probe into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Police have not named Andrew formally, saying, "We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

Former Prince Andrew arrested in misconduct probe linked to Epstein AP via Scripps News Group

Police investigating shooting in North Las Vegas that leaves one dead

The search for a suspect continues this morning after a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

Police tell us they were called to the area near North 5th and East Rome around 1:30 p.m. after shots rang out and a vehicle struck the wall of an apartment complex.

Officers discovered a man inside the vehicle who was injured. They attempted life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries.

Crime Police investigating shooting in North Las Vegas that leaves one dead KTNV Staff

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Disturbing incident caught on camera at local elementary school

A disturbing incident was caught on camera at a local elementary school. One month after police arrested a teacher's assistant on child abuse charges at J.E Manch Elementary, we're learning more about what happened.

Channel 13 obtained surveillance video where you can seea man dragging a young student by the arm out of a classroom, then standing over them as the child kicks at him. Minutes later, down the hallway, the man is seen dragging the student again before the child eventually stand ups and walks away.

Police identified the man as 21-year-old Zachary May, an assistant at the school

Officers say the student is autistic and minimally verbal.