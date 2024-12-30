Good Morning, Las Vegas: Thousands expected for New Year's Eve, locals remember Jimmy Carter, and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Windy weather has rolled in, triggering a High Wind Warning in the Spring Mountains.

Southwesterly winds could bring impacts to trees and powerlines, and we'll see some blowing dust and debris.

Cool With Some Breezes Today

As many people are continuing their winter break, including any students and staff in the Clark County School District, we are seeing mostly green on the roadways this morning.

Las Vegas expecting more than 400,000 people on New Year's Eve

More than 400,000 people are expected to flood the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas to celebrate a mid-week New Year's Eve, according to projections from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

People who come to town for the holiday say the crowds and the atmosphere are part of the appeal of ringing in 2025 Las Vegas style.

Las Vegas locals remember the life of former President Jimmy Carter

Just two months after turning 100 years old, former President of the United States Jimmy Carter has died.

While Carter did not live in our valley or even come from Las Vegas, several people here tell me he had a profound impact on their lives. Ryan Ketcham explains.

ICYMI: Samsonov stops 31 shots as Golden Knights earn sixth straight win, 3-0 over the Flames

Brett Howden scored his 15th goal of the season and Ilya Samsonov stopped 31 shots as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night.

The Golden Knights have now won six straight, the longest active win streak in the NHL, while improving to 25-8-3 on the year. They own a 13-2-1 record against Pacific Division opponents.