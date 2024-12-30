Las Vegas locals remember the life of former President Jimmy Carter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just two months after turning 100 years old, former President of the United States Jimmy Carter has died.

He was in hospice care for nearly two years at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Our 39th President is known not only for his time in office but also for his humanitarian efforts around the world.

While Carter did not live in our valley or even come from Las Vegas, several people here tell me he had a profound impact on their lives.

“He was a good president, bless his soul that he’s gone today and rest in peace, but he’s going to be missed that’s for sure," said 71-year-old Las Vegas resident Deidra Covington.

Covington said she remembers what it was like when Carter was president.

“He was the man who helped, he was the man who was concerned, he was the man that put out," Covington said.

Carter ran our country from Jan. 20, 1977, until Jan. 20, 1981.

“When you live 100 years, you have a lot of opportunities to do great things and bad things," said UNLV Department of History Chair Michael Green.

Green says many people believe most of Carter's achievements have been good.

Carter established the modern Department of Education, pursued sustainability in energy, and conducted effective peace negotiations.

He also had a connection to our state.

One of Carter's sons John ran for a U.S. Senate seat here in 2006. Plus, he visited Nevada several times, even hosting a signing for his best-selling book, "An Hour Before Daylight" in 2001.

“You know it’s a beautiful state and I enjoy coming here. I like the attitude of the people, they’re very hospitable. Every time I’ve been, I‘ve had a good time," said Carter in 2001.

Green says it's about what Carter did after his presidency, his legacy of service, that will also be remembered.

“Habitat for Humanity has built or improved tens of millions of houses for people around the world. He has worked through the Carter Center through Emory University to make sure elections are conducted property, diplomatic initiatives, health initiatives," Green said.

Former President Carter also won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian efforts.

Several Nevada lawmakers, including Sen. Jacky Rosen, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and Congresswoman Dina Titus, along with Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, all released statements on his passing.

They discussed his humble beginnings, fight for human rights and service to the people.

Green says there's a lot to learn from Carter.

“He led several lives if you will. We don’t have to limit ourselves," Green said.

Green hopes that everyone will listen to that message, to not only remember the former President but to live like he did, in service helping those around us and our community.