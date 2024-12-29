Local and national officials react to Former President Jimmy Carter's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is dead, according to ABC News.

The Carter Center said he passed away Sunday afternoon in Plains, Georgia.

He was the 39th President and the first to reach 100 years old.

Local statements on the passing of Former President Jimmy Carter:

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen

President Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to serving others and improving the lives of Americans everywhere. He inspired generations to make the world a better place, and we’re all better off because of his service to our nation. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

President Jimmy Carter dedicated his life to serving the American people and working for a more peaceful future. He was a shining example of public service, and his love of his country, his family, and his fellow Americans will always be remembered. Paul and I extend our deepest condolences to the Carter family during this difficult time.

National statements on the passing of Former President Jimmy Carter:

President-elect Donald Trump

I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude .Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.

President Joe Biden

Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian. Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well. With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe. He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together. The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism. We will miss them both dearly, but take solace knowing they are reunited once again and will remain forever in our hearts. To the entire Carter family, we send our gratitude for sharing them with America and the world. To their staff – from the earliest days to the final ones – we have no doubt that you will continue to do the good works that carry on their legacy. And to all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility. He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people – decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong. To honor a great American, I will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington D.C. for James Earl Carter, Jr., 39th President of the United States, 76th Governor of Georgia, Lieutenant of the United States Navy, graduate of the United States Naval Academy, and favorite son of Plains, Georgia, who gave his full life in service to God and country.

Former President Clinton and Secretary Clinton