Good Morning, Las Vegas: Possible record temps, weekend filled with fairs and festivals

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to make sure you are prepared for the unusually high temperatures we're expected to see today, as well as let you know about some low-cost events happening across the valley this weekend.

We might set a new record high on Friday and tie the record on Saturday.

More wind on Friday as an area of low pressure moves across the Pacific Northwest, and it will turn windy on Saturday. Gusts up to 30 mph of the southwest.

A little cooler by Sunday with highs in the 80s, but that's still above average for this time of year.

It may feel strange to experience a heat wave in April, but it's not uncommon in Vegas. Channel 13 is helping you better understand heat risks and ways to stay cool as temperatures start to rise.

CLICK HERE for some tips on how to stay cool during rising temps and how to save on your energy bill in the coming months.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley April 11-13

We know things are pricey right now, and we've heard from you that you want to know about free or inexpensive family-friendly things happening across the valley.

So here's a quick roundup of a few things happening around town this weekend.

CCSD unanimously approves new $385K superintendent contract

Today marks the final day students in the Clark County School District will not have a permanent superintendent.

It's taken more than a year to get to this point. Trustees approved a four-year contract for Jhone Ebert to become the next superintendent.

She'll get to work pretty quickly, too. She starts Monday and will be the first woman to hold the position since CCSD was established in the 1950s.

Ryan Ketcham spoke with parents at the Greer Education Center and has the details of her salary.

The next four years ahead under new CCSD superintendent

Happening today: Deadline day for Nevada legislature

Lawmakers in Carson City are facing their first big deadline of the 2025 session. Bills must pass from their original committee by midnight tonight, or they'll be considered dead for the rest of the session.

Our Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius is in Carson City to preview the busy day ahead for state lawmakers.

Steve Sebelius looks at the busy day ahead as Nevada legislature faces first major deadline

We want to let you know about upcoming lane closures that could impact you.

Starting Sunday, select sections of the Terminal 1 and 3 roadways at Harry Reid International will be reduced to one lane as crews upgrade to LED lights.

The work will run nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday morning until May 22.

All terminals will stay open throughout the process. You may just want to give yourself some extra time if you're heading to the airport between those hours.

