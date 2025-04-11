Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley April 11-13

(KTNV) LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We know things are pricey right now, and we've heard from you that you want to know about free or inexpensive family-friendly things happening across the valley.

So here's a quick roundup of a few things happening around town this weekend.

Bring your chairs and umbrellas to the Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater for a day full of bluegrass tunes. It's happening Saturday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and features a packed lineup of seven musical acts, along with an artisan marketplace, food and drink, as well as activities and games for the kids.

Lineup:



Admission is free.

The Clark County Fair and Rodeo is happening April 9-13 in Logandale.

If you've lived in Clark County for a while, you likely already know about this decades-old favorite in Moapa Valley. It offers a wide range of things to enjoy, including games, carnival rides, a rodeo, food vendors, and more.

Fair admission is $15 for seniors 60+ and kids between 5-12 years old. Fair admission is $18 for those between the ages of 13 to 59. The rodeo costs extra.

The Indian Food and Cultural Festival, also known as Vaisakhi Mela, makes its long-awaited return after an extended COVID-era hiatus.

Head out to the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater on Saturday, April 12, from noon to 9 p.m. for a celebration of Indian culture featuring performances, food, Indian clothing and jewelry, Henna artists, and children's activities.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

Free Spring Community Celebration

A free spring community celebration is happening on Saturday, April 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center is hosting the event at its freestanding emergency room location, the ER at Desert's Edge, at 9075 Blue Diamond Rd. It'll feature free photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, face painting, a balloon artist, Kona Ice, and a petting zoo.

The hospital is also collecting diapers at this event for the Fourth Annual Las Vegas' Largest Baby Shower. Donors who make a $100 diaper donation (with a receipt) or an on-site $100 donation to Baby's Bounty will have the opportunity to get a pair of concert tickets, while supplies last. Show choices include New Kids on the Block, Kelly Clarkson, Lenny Kravitz, Katy Perry, Boyz II Men, Rod Stewart, and more.

The two-day event happening April 12-13 is all about cultural preservation and leadership development among Native youth, advocacy for environmental justice, and the protection of sacred indigenous places, according to the UNLV website.

The 4th annual event is being put on by Native UNLV and the local urban indigenous community at the Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus. It'll feature traditional powwow dancing, drumming, and authentic native arts and food vendors.

Admission is $7 per day or $10 for a 2-day pass. Kids 4 and under can get in for free. You can purchase tickets online or on-site.

Parking at UNLV is free on the weekends. The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The City of North Las Vegas is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza at the Neighborhood Rec Center on Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It'll feature a special visit from the Easter Bunny, along with carnival games, raffle prizes, candy, vendors, an egg hunt, and more.

Celebrate Celtic heritage in Southern Nevada at the Las Vegas Highland Games, happening April 12-13 at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. It features live music, Scottish athletics, shopping, food, bagpipers, and much more.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. General admission for adults is $20. General admission for children ages 6 to 17 is $5. Kids under 5 get in for free. Military members and seniors 60+ can get in for $15.

Boulder City Parks and Recreation is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wilbur Square at 1100 Colorado St.

Bring your camera to capture precious moments with the Easter Bunny!

The Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool is hosting an Egg Dive on Saturday, April 12 from 12 to 3 p.m.

If your child plans to dive, the fee is $5, and that includes a wristband and a meal ticket. Spots are limited, however, and pre-registration is required. As of Wednesday, April 9, only spots in the 2-4-year age group were available for the egg dive.

Non-egg dive admission ranges as follows:

Children 3-17: $2

Adults 18-54: $3

Seniors 55+: $1

Down Syndrome Connections Nevada is hosting an egg hunt on Sunday, April 13, from noon to 2 p.m. at Fox Hill Park. Organizers encourage you toRSVP here.

Admission is free and it's for all ages.

Join the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Summerlin Area Command for a free family-friendly day of Easter fun at Woofter Park. It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 12.

Head over to the Hollywood Recreation Center for the Bunny Bash! It's happening Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.

The egg hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. Festivities also include carnival games, a bounce house, a photo booth, and a bunny visit!