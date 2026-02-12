Good Morning, Las Vegas: Deadly shooting in Spring Valley, CCSD surplus list announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Good morning, Las Vegas.

We're learning about a deadly shooting that unfolded early this morning in Spring Valley.

But first, here's what Thursday's weather has in store for you.

Justin's Forecast:

Near 70° Next Several Days, Rain and Wind Return Monday

Spring Valley shooting

Police are investigating a homicide in the 9200 block of Desert Village Avenue. We were at a media briefing held by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) this morning to learn more.

LVMPD: One shot, killed following domestic dispute in Spring Valley

According to police, a woman had called to report her boyfriend had been shot. Seconds later, a man contacted dispatch claiming to have shot his daughter's boyfriend.

Upon their arrival, Metro located a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

CCSD surplus list announced

As of February 8, the Clark County School District has identified 682 licensed staff members, 500 support professionals, and 64 administrators as part of their surplus list.

We spoke to an assistant principal on that list, who said he was sad to leave his students, but looks forward to working at a new school.

The executive director of the teacher's uni, John Vellardita, tells us licensed employees with seniority and open positions will be placed accordingly — and that teachers' paychecks won't change unless they leave a Title 1 school.

Resolution passed to terminate Canada tariffs

A rare rebuke for President Trump has come from his own party this morning.

Six house republicans joined nearly every democrat to pass a resolution to terminate his tariffs on Canada.

The measure would end the emergency declaration used to justify those tariffs, and could impact trade and costs for American families.