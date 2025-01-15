Good Morning, Las Vegas: City discussing bills addressing animal abandonment, hoarding

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Mostly sunny, cool and a bit breezy at times today. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds Thursday and Friday.

Weather forecast for Jan. 15, 2025

No major issues on the roads on Wednesday morning, meaning you should hopefully have an easy commute as you head out the door.

Anchor Joe Moeller on the scene in California to bring you the latest updates on the California wildfires

We're continuing to follow the devastating wildfires in Southern California. At least 25 people are now dead, according to officials.

Fierce winds are predicted to return to Southern California this morning, threatening the progress firefighters have made in containing these fires.

Anchor Joe Moeller is live in Altadena, Calif. for us this morning to bring us the latest.

Joe Moeller live in California with the latest on the Los Angeles-area wildfires

Las Vegas considering new animal welfare ordinances today

Two cases we've covered extensively are inspiring pushes for change when it comes to animal welfare in the city of Las Vegas.

We all remember the story of Reba the bulldog. She was abandoned in a box in the summer heat last year, left for dead.

And you may also recall the story of a local couple who hoarded dozens of pets in unsanitary conditions.

Today, Las Vegas City Council is set to discuss two proposed ordinances that aim to prevent cases like these from ever happening again.

One would limit the number of certain types of animals that can be sold by a pet shop or breeder to a person or household in a single year.

The other would increase the penalty for animal abandonment to $1,000.

City of Las Vegas to discuss new bills addressing animal abandonment, hoarding

North Las Vegas to consider new measures to deter copper wire theft

According to the agency for this afternoon's North Las Vegas City Council meeting, the city is looking to regulate the purchase of scrap metal to prevent thieves from trying to sell stolen copper wiring and to hopefully deter those thefts altogether.

We've been talking about copper wire theft for a while now. It's led to street light outages and even businesses have fallen victim to it.

Clark County commissionersand the Las Vegas City Council have already passed similar regulations last year to address the problem.