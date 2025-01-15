Police: Vehicle flees from traffic stop, fatally hits pedestrian in east valley wreck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An east valley intersection is shut down Wednesday morning as authorities investigate a deadly crash.

Authorities said they are investigating a wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Stewart and Lamb boulevards.

Officers attempted to make a vehicle stop and the vehicle fled from officers, hitting a pedestrian, according to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The vehicle came to a stop after hitting two other vehicles, and the driver is in custody.

Medical was summoned and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing report, and we will update this story as more details are made available.