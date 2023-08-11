Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Golden Tiki in Las Vegas offering "Maui Strong" shots for wildfire relief

Golden Tiki offering Maui wildfire relief opportunity for customers
Golden Tiki Facebook
Golden Tiki offering Maui wildfire relief opportunity for customers
Golden Tiki offering Maui wildfire relief opportunity for customers
Golden Tiki Google Maps.png
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 17:09:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Tiki in Chinatown is offering a new way for customers to support relief efforts to people impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii. As of Friday

For $5, you can buy a "Maui Strong" shot. The restaurant and bar says 100% of the proceeds will go to Maui fire relief.

MORE COVERAGE: Las Vegas valley community unites to provide relief for Maui fire victims

"As proud members of the 9th island, Golden Tiki encourages your support in this endeavor. Try a $5 Maui Strong today," Golden Tiki representatives said in a Facebook post.

They say the shots will be a take on their Harry Yee classic with their rum families from Koloa Rum, Kuleana Rum Works, and Lemba Rum.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH