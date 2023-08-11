Golden Tiki in Las Vegas offering "Maui Strong" shots for wildfire relief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Golden Tiki in Chinatown is offering a new way for customers to support relief efforts to people impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii. As of Friday

For $5, you can buy a "Maui Strong" shot. The restaurant and bar says 100% of the proceeds will go to Maui fire relief.

MORE COVERAGE: Las Vegas valley community unites to provide relief for Maui fire victims

"As proud members of the 9th island, Golden Tiki encourages your support in this endeavor. Try a $5 Maui Strong today," Golden Tiki representatives said in a Facebook post.

They say the shots will be a take on their Harry Yee classic with their rum families from Koloa Rum, Kuleana Rum Works, and Lemba Rum.

RELATED STORIES:

