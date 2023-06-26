VGK's Zach Whitecloud meeting fans on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are continuing to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship with more appearances around town.

According to PT's Taverns, fans will have the chance to meet Zach Whitecloud on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to be at the Sierra Gold Location at 6515 South Jones Boulevard, which is off the 215. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials said the first 125 people will receive a custom PT's and VGK puck signed by Whitecloud.

They add that fans must be at least 21 years old to attend the event.