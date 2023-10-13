VGK's Zach Whitecloud meeting fans at Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer event at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local skaters are raising money for a good cause and getting a boost from Vegas Golden Knights' player Zach Whitecloud.

The Sk8 To Elimin8 Cancer event, hosted by Olympic champion Scott Hamilton, is back for the second year in a row. Last year's event was held in Henderson.

Festivities kick off at City National Arena in Summerlin on Friday and Saturday with a Frozen 5K. Participants can skate 35 laps to honor those who have been impacted by cancer. You can learn more, including how to register, here.

On Sunday, Whitecloud will host a meet-and-greet with top fundraisers and event sponsors before the Celebration Ice Show.

The show is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and feature several performances by local ice skaters as well as 2014 Olympian Polina Edmunds.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased here. Proceeds from the event are going towards the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and Cure 4 The Kids. The Golden Knights are also donating a portion of the proceeds from the 51/49 raffle at Saturday night's game to Sk8 To Elimin8 Cancer.