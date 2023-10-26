VGK's Zach Whitecloud meeting fans at annual Indian National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights' defenceman Zach Whitecloud is meeting fans on Thursday night.

He's scheduled to appear at the 47th annual Indian National Finals Rodeo at the South Point casino's Arena & Equestrian Center.

Whitecloud and his family are members of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Manitoba, Canada.

Our Tina Nguyen interviewed Whitecloud last November and he said the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation will always be home for him.

"That's 20 minutes west of my hometown," Whitecloud said. "That's where my dad and his family were raised so I have many family members and extended family members living in Sioux Valley."

He's scheduled to appear at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and start at $25.