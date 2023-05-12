VGK's William Karlsson and wife welcome baby boy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday night was one to remember for Vegas Golden Knights' center William Karlsson and his wife, former 'The Bachelor' and 'Bachelor In Paradise' contestant Emily Ferguson.

That's because they became parents after Ferguson gave birth to a baby boy.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said Karlsson left morning skate early Friday morning to get extra rest and spend time with his family.

🎥 Cassidy on William Karlsson: The Karlssons welcomed a baby boy into the world last night, so he left early to get some rest. He will be back and ready to go tonight. pic.twitter.com/1RT4s5q0XR — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 12, 2023

Cassidy said he expects Karlsson to be in the lineup Friday night as the Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The couple started dating in November 2021 and were married at Resorts World in July 2022.