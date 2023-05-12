Watch Now
VGK's William Karlsson and wife welcome baby boy

Posted at 2:28 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 17:28:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday night was one to remember for Vegas Golden Knights' center William Karlsson and his wife, former 'The Bachelor' and 'Bachelor In Paradise' contestant Emily Ferguson.

That's because they became parents after Ferguson gave birth to a baby boy.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said Karlsson left morning skate early Friday morning to get extra rest and spend time with his family.

Cassidy said he expects Karlsson to be in the lineup Friday night as the Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The couple started dating in November 2021 and were married at Resorts World in July 2022.

